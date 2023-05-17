NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.23

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 128594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 141,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

