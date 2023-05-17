NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.23

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 128594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
