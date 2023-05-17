NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.93. 38,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 54,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$241.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.15.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

