NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NFT has a market capitalization of $629,211.57 and approximately $50.03 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,179.48 or 1.00059858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01663067 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.