Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NIC stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 4,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $856.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,895 shares of company stock worth $107,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
