Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Acquires £4,959.90 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £4,959.90 ($6,213.08).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON N91 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.40 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 462,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,718. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 250.80 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 787.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.18.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.