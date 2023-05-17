NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.84

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 472039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NMI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Insider Activity

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $24,945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

