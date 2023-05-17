Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

