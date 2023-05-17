Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
Nordstrom has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE JWN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 5,517,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
