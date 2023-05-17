Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 5,517,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.