Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $82,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

NYSE:NSC opened at $214.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

