North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,234,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 195.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,449,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Masimo stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.14. 143,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

