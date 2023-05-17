North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

