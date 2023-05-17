North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.22. The stock had a trading volume of 338,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

