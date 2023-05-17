North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $613,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

MPC stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.