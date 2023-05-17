North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,900. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.97. 219,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

