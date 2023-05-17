Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $435.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.