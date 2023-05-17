Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,862 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 181,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

