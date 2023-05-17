Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.15. The company had a trading volume of 432,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

