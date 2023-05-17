Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,914,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 99,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.74. 44,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

