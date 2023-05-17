Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

