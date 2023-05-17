Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $13.52 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 87,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

