Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. 101,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.