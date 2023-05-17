Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $527,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.12. 157,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,268. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.