Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 740,832 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 559,105 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,930,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 202,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 279,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,334. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.