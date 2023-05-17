Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 2,689 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,931. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

