Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 65,084 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,084 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 91,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.