Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of BATS GSST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,600 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

