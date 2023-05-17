Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,786 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. 290,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

