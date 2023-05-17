Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 483.47% and a negative net margin of 132.21%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

