Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $71,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

