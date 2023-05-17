Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.32

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 54399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $941.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

