NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NVEE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $189.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

