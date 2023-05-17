NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Sells $172,400.00 in Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,481. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $424.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

