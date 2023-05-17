NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of NVR worth $61,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,887.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,624.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,084.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $66,057,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.