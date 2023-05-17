Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nyxoah from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah Price Performance

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 1,004.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.