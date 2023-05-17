Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.87

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.87 and traded as low as $25.00. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
