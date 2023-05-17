ON (NYSE:ONON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
ON Stock Down 9.7 %
ON stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 120.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.