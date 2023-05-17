ON (NYSE:ONON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Stock Down 9.7 %

ON stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 120.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ON

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

