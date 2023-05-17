ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) to Issue Dividend of $1.09

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 54,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.07. ON24 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,691.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $828,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

