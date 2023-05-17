ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $66.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

