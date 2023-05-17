OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.27. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 1,014,903 shares.

OSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $987.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after buying an additional 393,244 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,507,000 after buying an additional 870,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

