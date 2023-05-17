Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06), with a volume of 212997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Orcadian Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.44 million and a PE ratio of -237.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.