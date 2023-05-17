Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.
