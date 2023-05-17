P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) CFO Atul Kavthekar Purchases 18,868 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIII traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 573,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,857. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

