Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PNDZY) Shares Down 1.7%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PNDZY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.44. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. These geographical segments comprise of stores, shop-in-shops, gold, silver and white and travel retail. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.
