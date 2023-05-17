Pankaj Malik Sells 2,604 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44.

Braze Stock Up 2.0 %

BRZE traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 642,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,496. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.