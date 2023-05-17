Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Director Acquires $2,484,900.00 in Stock

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 32,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,141. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.