Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.