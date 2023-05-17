Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.93.

PLC traded down C$0.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.55. The company has a market cap of C$847.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.49.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

