PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.0916 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $699,801.51 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

