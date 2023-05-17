Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.30

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as low as C$11.48. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$11.63, with a volume of 145,666 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.10.

Pason Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$919.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2853958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

