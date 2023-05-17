Patrick D. Yeramian Sells 11,965 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,343.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 1,030,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,257. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have commented on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,846,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

